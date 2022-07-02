United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

United Security Bancshares stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.72. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03.

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 26.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United Security Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

