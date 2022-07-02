United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Increased by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $184.99 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

