Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

UGP opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.0804 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

