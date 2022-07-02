Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
TKYVY opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.
Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (TKYVY)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.