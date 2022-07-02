Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.27

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.27 and traded as high as $9.54. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 233,384 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $173.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.17.

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 281,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 145,138 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

