Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Posts Earnings Results

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 161,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,435. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $13.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $173.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is currently -1.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 32.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

