Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Posts Earnings Results

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS.
Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 161,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,435. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $13.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $173.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.17.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is currently -1.10%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
About Tsakos Energy Navigation
Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.
