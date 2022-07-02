Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS.

TNP stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is -1.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 39,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

