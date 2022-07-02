Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 145 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.24.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $206.10 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.12 and a 200-day moving average of $271.08. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

