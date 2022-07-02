Trust Co. of Virginia VA Invests $222,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Southern Copper by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Southern Copper by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Southern Copper by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

NYSE:SCCO opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.08. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.87%.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

Southern Copper Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.