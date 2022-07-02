Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $477,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Taika Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.83.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $196.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.73 and a 200-day moving average of $213.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

