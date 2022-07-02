Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys Shares of 2,858 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,032,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,909 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,360,000 after purchasing an additional 758,323 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,357,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.25. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.76 and a one year high of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,836 shares of company stock worth $8,316,301. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

