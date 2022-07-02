Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS) Short Interest Update

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIS. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tristar Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Tristar Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $2,169,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Tristar Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $2,465,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tristar Acquisition I by 85.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tristar Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $257,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRIS remained flat at $$9.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,169. Tristar Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83.

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.

