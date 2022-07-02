Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCOM. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Macquarie raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trip.com Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.38.
TCOM stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.
About Trip.com Group (Get Rating)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
