Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCOM. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Macquarie raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trip.com Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.38.

TCOM stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.49. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

