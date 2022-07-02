Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,200 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($24.54) to GBX 1,200 ($14.72) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TPK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($25.33) to GBX 2,020 ($24.78) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,961 ($24.06) to GBX 1,525 ($18.71) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.76) to GBX 1,500 ($18.40) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,663.33 ($20.41).

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 958.20 ($11.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.07. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 933.40 ($11.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,839.60 ($22.57). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,131.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,318.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

