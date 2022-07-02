TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransCode Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 324,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 28,617 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in TransCode Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on TransCode Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RNAZ opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 million and a PE ratio of -6.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. TransCode Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

