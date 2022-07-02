Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $178.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.62. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

