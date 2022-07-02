Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, an increase of 115.8% from the May 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,798,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TGGI opened at $0.01 on Friday. Trans Global Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
Trans Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
