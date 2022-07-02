TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Lifted to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTE. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. HSBC upgraded TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($59.57) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.44. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.5099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 31.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

