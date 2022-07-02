Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.10

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 38.10 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.49), with a volume of 816861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.90 ($0.51).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £77.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 403.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 57.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Topps Tiles’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

About Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

