THORChain (RUNE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $87.53 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00009471 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $605.66 million and approximately $87.53 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 23.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About THORChain

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

