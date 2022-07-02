Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.46

Theratechnologies Inc (OTCMKTS:THERF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and traded as low as $2.35. Theratechnologies shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 23,196 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70.
Theratechnologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THERF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Theratechnologies (THERF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.