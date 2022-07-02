The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $101.02 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.02.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TD. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 154.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 519,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,705,000 after buying an additional 51,934 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $66.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average is $76.40. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

