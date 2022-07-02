The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Interpublic Group of Companies accounts for 1.5% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 103,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,759,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after acquiring an additional 283,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

NYSE IPG opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller acquired 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,187.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

