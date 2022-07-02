The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Update

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the May 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC bought a new position in The India Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in The India Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The India Fund by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of The India Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFN stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,066. The India Fund has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

