The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the May 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 91,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

CUBA opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.50%. This is a positive change from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

