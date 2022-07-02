The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU) Short Interest Update

The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter worth $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its position in Growth for Good Acquisition by 233.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

Get Growth for Good Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GFGDU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,426. Growth for Good Acquisition has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $11.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.