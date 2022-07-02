The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $380.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $360.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $431.73.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $299.23 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $278.15 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.60 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 37.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

