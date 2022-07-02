The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target to $21.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.70.

NYSE JHG opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $33.16. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 66,001 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,147,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,005,000 after buying an additional 105,109 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

