The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $23.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.29.

BEN stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.53.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,342 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,739,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

