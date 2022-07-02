The First of Long Island Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th.

First of Long Island has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. First of Long Island has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Shares of FLIC opened at $17.80 on Friday. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $411.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.50.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded First of Long Island from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,922,000 after buying an additional 28,512 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,583,000 after buying an additional 24,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile (Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.