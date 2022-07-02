The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 43.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 33.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SZC traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $38.39. 5,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,054. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $50.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.2132 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

