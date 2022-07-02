The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 775.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 135,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 120,100 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average is $61.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $279.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

