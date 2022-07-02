The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 32.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,544,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $63.92 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.96.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

