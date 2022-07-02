The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:CWLPF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. 5,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,797. Caldwell Partners International has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66.
