The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CWLPF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. 5,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,797. Caldwell Partners International has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66.

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.

