The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 510,810 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,671 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $25,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $555,083,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,823 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 383.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,017,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,123,000 after purchasing an additional 807,351 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $36,272,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $35,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.46.

NYSE BK opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $64.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.