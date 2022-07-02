Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Raised by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,905 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.8% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.92.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $681.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.46 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $748.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $887.53. The stock has a market cap of $706.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

