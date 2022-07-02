Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $110.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradyne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teradyne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.88.

TER stock opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.41 and its 200-day moving average is $119.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 2,844.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after purchasing an additional 997,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 35.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 154,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 40,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

