Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TGEN stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Tecogen has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+ and TecoPower, a cogeneration product that supplies electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; Tecofrost gas engine-driven refrigeration compressors; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name.

