Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
TGEN stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Tecogen has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.
