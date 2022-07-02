Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $53.72 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

TECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,514,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,851,000 after acquiring an additional 318,294 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $318,590,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Teck Resources by 32.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Teck Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,036,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,367,000 after acquiring an additional 262,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $29.78 on Friday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.