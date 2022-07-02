TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNX. StockNews.com started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.57.

NYSE SNX opened at $92.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.55. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $88.61 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $86,859.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,914.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,952 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

