TD Securities Cuts Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to C$150.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PRBZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Premium Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.89.

Shares of PRBZF stock opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.31. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $109.37.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

