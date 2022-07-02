TD Securities Cuts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $60.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.58.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.