TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Short Interest Up 119.3% in June

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,170,000 shares, a growth of 119.3% from the May 31st total of 12,390,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

TRP opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49. TC Energy has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in TC Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in TC Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in TC Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 26.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

