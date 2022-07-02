Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) Insider Acquires £9,600 in Stock

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Rating) insider Brian Raven bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($11,777.70).

Shares of Tavistock Investments stock opened at GBX 8.40 ($0.10) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of £46.84 million and a PE ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.54. Tavistock Investments Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 8.50 ($0.10).

Get Tavistock Investments alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Tavistock Investments’s previous dividend of $0.05. Tavistock Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.01%.

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tavistock Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tavistock Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.