Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Raised by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,153 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Target by 32.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.50. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

