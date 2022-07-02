Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,200 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the May 31st total of 591,400 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN TKAT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,159. Takung Art has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative net margin of 171.42% and a negative return on equity of 183.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Takung Art during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Takung Art in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Takung Art in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

