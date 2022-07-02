Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.42 Million

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 65.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $897,790.80 and approximately $4.42 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000840 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000314 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00108729 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

