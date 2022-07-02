T-Mobile US’s (TMUS) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a $153.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TMUS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.78.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $136.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $170.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.38. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 703.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $2,827,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $656,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

