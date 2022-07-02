Synthetify Market Cap Hits $1.10 Million (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Synthetify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Synthetify has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Synthetify has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $101,212.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Synthetify Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetify using one of the exchanges listed above.

