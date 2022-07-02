Swingby 24 Hour Volume Reaches $134,563.00 (SWINGBY)

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, Swingby has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Swingby has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $134,563.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00165670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 72.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00607500 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00083972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,241.24 or 1.00003498 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002338 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,278,844 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

